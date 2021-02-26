Veronica and Armando Ibarra: 'Reopening' MMSD schools is a question of community safety

Dear Editor: As parents of two MMSD students who would return to in-person classes under the superintendent’s current plan, we urge our school district to listen to all voices before moving forward. We saw the Feb. 11 Facebook live presentation on the decision to “reopen.” It included an impressive panel of medical and MMSD administrative leaders, who assured us that the risk of virus transmission among children is low, and that in-person classes would better meet our kids’ social and emotional needs. So far, so good.
But where were the worksite health and safety engineers who study workflow and could have provided guidelines that ensure worker safety? Where were the voices of parents with children whose "social/emotional" needs are at the center of the debate? And most importantly, where were the educators and school staff who are on the COVID-19 frontline?
To be clear, our schools never closed, and instruction never ceased. Teachers and school district professionals were asked to create and deliver an entirely new educational delivery format, which they did. Some educators and staff were asked to remain on school sites to provide teaching and care for students who could not remain at home, which they did.
As we watched our children adapt to this situation, we learned a lot about what works for them and what does not. We now know more than we ever thought we would about the shortcomings of at-home virtual learning. Still, our respect for educators and staff has increased tenfold. They have been there for us the whole time, continuing to teach our kids and helping guide us during this pandemic.
This is a very difficult letter for us to write. We are proud of MMSD as a whole, including our elected school board members. There is no doubt in our minds that we all care about the health and educational needs of students, and about educators and staffs’ work safety and the well-being of their families and communities. There is also no doubt in our minds that most of us want to return to in-person, on-school-site instruction. So here’s the question. Will we gamble with the safety of our community at this stage of the pandemic, or will we wait until all educators and staff have access to vaccination?
Con respeto,
Veronica and Armando Ibarra
Madison
