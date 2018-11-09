Dear Editor: Seeing an article pushing readers to vote and make a difference is very encouraging and makes my outlook on things a little bit more optimistic. As important as voting is, I wish a columnist would write about how we as individuals can change our everyday actions to reduce our carbon footprints and how to help the environment. I want to be able to do more for my planet. Maybe talk about buying secondhand items and endorse Dig and Save and other thrift stores; perhaps go into "fast fashion" from a greenhouse gas emissions perspective.
Is there any place in Madison where I can volunteer to help our local environment? Is eating a plant-based diet good for the environment and if so, how can I start and how can I make it affordable? Are there local farms that use renewable energy to run their business and treat their animals humanely?
I vote and and I want to do all we, as citizens of this country, can do to mitigate climate change. I also want to know what I can do as an individual.
Venus Han
Madison
