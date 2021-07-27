Valerie Gibbons: Extremist influence paved way for wolf slaughter

Dear Editor: I am troubled that extremist out-of-state-based Hunter Nation could sweep in and stop the DNR from conducting a thoughtful, scientific and ethical evaluation of the wolf population last winter, resulting in a slaughter of a quarter of our Wisconsin wolves via heinous methods. The residents and tribes were never consulted, and now "status quo" is the position the DNR is taking regarding another wolf hunt in November, treating the public once again with disrespect.
This is unacceptable. The majority of residents want coexistence with wolves and have non-consumptive interests in wildlife. The "dominate, use, or kill" model is morally injurious to all. Better is expected from a state that boasts a Conservation Hall of Fame and whose residents have included John Muir, Aldo Leopold and Gaylord Nelson. The current system is not designed to represent all members of the public nor to adhere to the mission of conservation. The killing of even one more wolf is reprehensible.
Valerie Gibbons
Monona
