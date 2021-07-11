Valerie Gibbons: DNR Board's Prehn doesn't represent Wisconsin values

Dear Editor: I stand with Karen Eckert of Holmen in her letter "DNR Board chair Prehn has to go."
He does not represent the values of the majority of Wisconsinites who do not want to see wolves hounded and gunned down for trophies and bragging rights. His seat is expired and Gov. Tony Evers' replacement is waiting. Will the Natural Resources Board, and indeed the Wisconsin Legislature, ever find its integrity again? Killing any animal that doesn't suit a few is not the way to oversee natural resources management. Trophy hunting or eradication of any wild animal is abhorrent to any thinking person.
We need a new paradigm that is less human-centric and more in line with our proper place in the natural order: co-existence.
Valerie Gibbons
Monona
