Tyler Fahey: We must work together and seek friendship

Dear Editor: The world is full of nations, cultures and religions, with different customs. We all have values. What we don't realize is that we are all in this game of life together. We are all working together for the betterment of humanity.
We see a lot of problems today in the world; turn on your television. The problem is everyone has self-interest — strategic, domestic and foreign. Oil and economic interests, whether it be in Asia, Latin America, or in the Middle East, we are all fighting for what WE want, when we should try to get along.
Everything we do this century, globally, through the power of science, engineering, technology, innovation and adaptation, will decide whether we live through to the 22nd century. A result of failure could be a nuclear holocaust, climate collapse, or worse, an outbreak of disease.
Power through military strength and bullying, intimidation, will not be acceptable, leading to cultural and political conflict. We are one people; we are all humans. We share a history, a planet and the title "human beings." In light of what's going on in the world right now, we must shoot straight, we must cooperate and negotiate, and we must seek friendship globally as a people, not being enemies.
Tyler Fahey
Dubuque, Iowa
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.