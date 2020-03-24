Tyler Fahey: Humanity will survive COVID-19

Dear EditorL We are living in a period of uncertainty and with no clarity. The world is falling before our eyes, people dying, full of sickness. The world economy is holding on by a breath, schools, and businesses closed. Hospitals and nursing homes, rushing to save lives, preventing deaths. We've seen this throughout history; pandemics have happened before, most notably, the Spanish Flu.
What needs doing to ensure the safety of the world is legislators pushing legislation to stabilize the global economy. Health organizations ending further deaths and outbreaks with new medicines and prevention techniques. Schools accommodating children, teens, and young adults and their families. Institutions serving their people the right way, not for the institution's own sake, providing effective services that work well, especially for the sick and aged.
In a time of despair, we must trust our leaders in doing the right thing and doing it the right way, on time and efficiently. People are dying; people are sick; people are worried. We must fight this, and we will win. Humanity will survive.
Tyler Fahey
Dubuque, Iowa
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!