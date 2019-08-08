Dear Editor: Best I can tell, based on their actions, Republicans at the federal level and the state level don’t care about the well-being of their constituents. They’ve offered nothing effective on gun safety, they’re trying to do away with what little health care we have (the Affordable Care Act, Planned Parenthood) or they do nothing about unaffordable $5,000 deductibles. They’ve denied climate change, they’ve passed budgets that disproportionately benefit the wealthy and corporations, so then they want to cut food stamps and Social Security (when many lack pensions and have not recovered from the 2008 recession). They don’t care about infrastructure, they don’t care about clean water, public education or local control. They don’t want to safeguard elections while they’re trying to suppress the vote via false stories about fraud. They don’t do research or try to actually solve social problems (poverty, sexual assault, racism), but instead use class, sexism, and racism to divide people. They don’t promote justice; they simple change the laws to benefit their agendas.
If they don’t care about their own citizens, they certainly don’t care about immigrants seeking asylum in the face of wars and global climate change. (Never mind that the U.S. history of interventions in many countries implicates us in the current distress.) If the Republican actions (or inactions) in no way benefit ordinary people’s lives, then they in no way represent a party that is truly “pro-life.” Because our tax money and the benefits of society and political influence have gone disproportionately to the wealthy, because we’re funding decade-long wars, Republicans say we can’t afford attention to basic human needs anymore. But surely ordinary people, apart from politicians, have more in common than we do in conflict. We can resist the inaction, the cynical manipulation, the corruption. We can do something. And we must.
Trudi Witonsky
Madison
