Tristan Cook: End surprise medical billing with an IDR process

Dear Editor: Surprise medical billing impacts thousands of individuals and families across Wisconsin. In the past two years, 20% of insured adults had a surprise bill from an out-of-network provider. Often times, these bills occur after a visit to the emergency room. Having recently visited the emergency room, I know that what matters most is getting top-notch medical care. I certainly wasn’t thinking about whether or not my care would be “in-network” or if I would get a surprise bill.
Insurance companies want to fix the problem by requiring hospital providers to accept predetermined rates far below the actual cost of care. The result of these “rate-setting” schemes would be hospital closures and doctor shortages since it removes the ability of hospitals to negotiate fair rates.
That is why I support ending surprise medical bills through an independent dispute resolution (IDR) process. This allows patients to be removed from billing disputes by putting an independent mediator between insurers and providers. In states that implemented IDR, it’s resulted in thousands of reductions in surprise medical bills and savings of more than $400 million to consumers.
It’s time for the insurance companies to stop exploiting the very customers they’re supposed to protect.
Our congressional leaders need to get the policy solution right and fix the problem of surprise medical bills in a way that limits unintended consequences and ensures that the patient is kept out of billing disputes.
Tristan Cook
Sun Prairie
