Dear Editor: Yes, I'm angry. More importantly, I'm motivated.
I am a wife, a mother, a doctoral candidate, an author and a lifelong educator. I am also a proud native of the Badger State. Before 2016, I did not speak up about politics at all — especially not on social media. After the disastrous Brett Kavanaugh circus, I literally walked into my local GOP office and said, "What can I do to help? I'll make phone calls, go door to door, put up signs — I NEED to help." My mother and sister are doing the same in their counties.
For the record, I have always voted, and I do not vote for a certain personality or gender, but rather for whichever candidate better represents my deeply held convictions on the issues. I am passionately pro-school choice (Wisconsin has always led the nation in charter school excellence), pro-free speech, pro-lower taxes, pro-smaller government with more accountability, pro-fiscal responsibility, pro-immigration reform, pro-law enforcement and pro-veterans. The Democratic Party no longer represents anything I believe in. All the Democrats seem to stand for now is sky-high taxes, obstruction, "impeach 45," doxxing people, radical socialism, and an extreme dislike for people of faith.
In 2016, the Democratic Party lost the House, the Senate, and the presidency. To my shock, they have not changed their direction at all. If anything they have doubled down on what did not work for them. Yes, I'll be voting RED on Nov. 6. And at this point, I'd gladly crawl over broken glass to do it.
Trisha Peach
New London
