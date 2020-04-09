Trisha Day: Evers is right to say 'stay at home' rather than 'lockdown'

Dear Editor: I have a semantic bone to pick with whoever wrote last Wednesday’s opinion piece critical of Gov. Ever’s use of “stay-at-home” rather than “lockdown” in his order mandating measures Wisconsin residents must follow to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Instead of focusing on the importance of following the mandate, the Cap Times chose to criticize the governor for not being “bold and incisive” enough about repeating what we’ve been hearing in the media for weeks. Interestingly enough, the same issue of the Cap Times referred to recommendations by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services advising people to take a break from the news media because it can heighten feelings of fear and anxiety. All that “bold and incisive” reporting can be counter-productive and perhaps that’s why the governor chose words that convey a sense of safety and precaution instead. “Lockdown” conjures up images of jails and prisons where people have no control over their surroundings because they’re being punished for something they’ve done. “Safety” is a much more empowering word. It implies that while we may not have control over the situation in which we find ourselves and which we are not responsible for causing, we do have a great deal of control over how we choose to respond to it. Let’s give the governor credit for wanting to get that message across, and then let’s be bold and incisive about what we do to comply.