Dear Editor: At the Cap Times' mayoral forum on Jan. 16, Satya Rhodes-Conway cited Oakland, California's, city-sponsored artist co-op housing as a model Madison could emulate. Having just moved to Madison after living in Oakland for four years, I find it really interesting she said this because it does not exist. Artist co-ops in Oakland are usually either owned by artists themselves, private benefactors, or scrupulous landlords. I wonder: Where was Oakland's help for artists when 36 people died in the Ghost Ship Fire just a couple of years ago?
The reality is that even if Oakland does have a program supporting local artist housing, it more than likely goes straight to the pockets of those running California's corrupt government system, or toward repairing infrastructure in neighborhoods where elite techies push out the heart and soul of "The Town," never to decrepit neighborhoods in East Oakland or other under-served communities.
This is the second time she's cited Oakland as a model for Madison to emulate. If she likes it so much, maybe she can move there and pay $1,800 a month for a bedroom next to a crackhouse. I caution fellow Madison residents from heeding her buzzwords or emulating Oakland's corrupt government. Oakland's great arts scene is a result of the artists living there and not the beneficence of their government. It would be a shame for Madison to face the same fate Oakland is now realizing. Madison deserves better than Satya Rhodes-Conway.
Trevor McGlynn
Madison
