Travis Maassen: Pardon rules need updates

Dear Editor: Tony Evers giving pardons to a select few is some hope, but not nearly enough. For some of us, the "Walker years" were very hard. Those among us who have felonies that are holding our lives back had been waiting for change, but it never came.
When Evers got into office, there was some hope. Pardon applications started again, however, there was a catch. You couldn't be charged with a new crime. In some cases, our new crimes were a direct result of the original charge and were minor. In my case, the second charge never would have happened if I was not a felon first.
I don't know what needs to change for this administration to look into this, but 16 years ago, at age 19, my life changed in eight months, forever.
I took a plea because I didn't have a good attorney and the prospect of being sent to prison was unbearable. I didn't have the best childhood and lived with my grandparents until I moved out at 17 and started going to college.
Now as an adult, I have kids and I am not the person I was at 19, yet I still bear the scarlet letter. Every month there is a new thing I cannot do because of the felony.
I consider myself lucky to have made it out of the system with a felony — many can't ever break it.
If it is a policy of this administration that people cannot have a new crime, maybe we should allow an exception for crimes that were not serious.
If a pardon can't come, hopefully the courts will eventually allow me to make this right. I want to do great things, but when you're a felon, you're always a felon first before you're a human being.
Travis Maassen
Fort Wayne, Indiana
