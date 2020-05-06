Travis Austin: Supreme Court must uphold Evers' order or decide state Constitution is invalid

Dear Editor: I find it quite bizarre that the Wisconsin Legislature is only deciding to challenge the stay-at-home order when it got extended, not when it was initially enacted a month earlier. Wisconsin's Constitution states in Article V. Sec. 4 on the Powers and Duties of the Governor that

"He shall have power to convene the legislature on extraordinary occasions, and in case of invasion, or danger from the prevalence of contagious disease at the seat of government, he may convene them at any other suitable place within the state."

If the governor has the authority to alter the way the Legislature, a vital aspect of Wisconsin's democracy, functions and meets when a communicable disease is prevalent, how can it not be expected that the governor should also ensure measures to protect the residents of the state as well under the same circumstances? Are the lives of legislators to be considered more important than those of every day Wisconsinites? If the Supreme Court were to hold this aspect as true, then Wisconsin's Constitution would be in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution.