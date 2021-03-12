Tracy Suprise: Rebecca Kemble offers the best representation I've had in Madison

Dear Editor: I am a resident of the north side Aldermanic District 18 represented by Rebecca Kemble. I have never been represented better in my 40-plus years living in Madison. Rebecca has been so responsive to residents on many issues.
As an RN, I understand the seriousness of mental health crises and the importance of engaging and de-escalating with compassion. Rebecca authored budget amendments to increase funding for the mental health crisis response team so that community paramedics and mental health crisis workers can respond to 911 calls that don’t require an armed response. She’s worked with the Northside Planning Council and other groups on violence prevention and peace building efforts in our community.
As a retired RN from UW Health, I want to thank Rebecca for being first to support our nurses organizing to have a real voice in decision making. She values the important voice of health care providers and is a strong supporter of labor unions.
Rebecca has also sponsored virtual forums on housing, evictions, alternative living options and affordable housing in Madison.
Thank you, Rebecca, for all you do! I am proud to support your reelection.
Tracy Suprise
Madison
