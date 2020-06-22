Tracy Suprise: Melissa Sargent values front line workers

Dear Editor: In the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic it is important now more than ever that front line workers are valued and supported in our community. As a retired RN I am grateful there are leaders in Dane County who continue to value the work being done and take tangible action to support our work during this public health crisis. State Rep. Melissa Sargent is a prime example of this as she continues to support nurses and other health care workers on the front lines in hospitals, nursing homes and other agencies serving the public.

Rep. Sargent also recognizes that first responders face a unique set of challenges, especially in the face of the current pandemic. The risk to first responders is immense — the responsibility of these professions, and the call that they have met to keep our state safe and healthy during the COVID-19 public health emergency, demonstrates just how essential these workers are for our communities. Firefighters and law enforcement, EMTs and paramedics, healthcare professionals, social workers, and so many others, work tirelessly to put others ahead of themselves. Melissa understands how critical these folks are in ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities.