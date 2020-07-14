Tracy Suprise: I support Samba Baldeh for Assembly District 48

Tracy Suprise: I support Samba Baldeh for Assembly District 48

Dear Editor: Now more than ever we need to elect leaders that have demonstrated their commitment, compassion and sensitivity to the needs of all constituents. For these reasons I am enthusiastically supporting Samba Baldeh for Assembly District 48.

Samba has proven his ability to lead on issues of importance to our community. He is a committed progressive with a track record of results in his community service to Madison.

As co-founder of United Against Hate, Samba built bridges across Madison’s communities. When Donald Trump fomented division and hatred, Samba organized a meeting that rallied over 2,000 people in solidarity with the targeted communities.

I am a retired RN and member of SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin. Samba’s support for the Fight for $15 and the Health Care Heroes Act earned him the well deserved endorsement of SEIU Healthcare and SEIU Local 1. Home care, service, hospitality, nurses and other workers know he can be trusted to address our issues in substantive ways.

Please join me in voting Aug. 11 for Samba Baldeh for Assembly District 48.

Tracy Suprise

Madison

