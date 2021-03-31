Tracy Suprise and Pat Rego: As retired health care workers, we support Rebecca Kemble

Dear Editor: We are retired health care workers and members of SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin. We are extremely pleased that SEIU State Council endorsed Rebecca Kemble for Madison City Council District 18.
Rebecca has been a consistent voice for working people. She was an early supporter of the nurses' efforts to organize at UW Health. She stood with Meriter nurses in their quest for a contract that addressed a safe working environment, fair compensation and a real voice for nurses in the workplace. She recognizes the contributions of all frontline workers during the past year as we faced the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her support for meeting basic human needs for food, shelter, clothing and health care makes our community safer for all.
Her values and vision for a just society are consistent with what we believe in and fight for as nurses, therapists, public health educators, CNAs and support staff. We need more elected leaders like her at all levels of state and local government.
Please join us in voting for Rebecca on April 6. Thank you Rebecca for all you do.
Tracy Suprise
Madison
Pat Rego
La Valle
