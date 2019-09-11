Dear Editor: I just wanted to say that I live close to the airfield where the F-16s take off. It makes me proud coming from a military family and seeing those aircraft circling around protecting us. My dad was stationed at Truax back when it was an active Air Force base in the late '60s. Please keep our economy going and let us be surrounded by skilled men and women that enlisted to protect us!
Tracy Persinger
Madison
