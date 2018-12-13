Dear Editor: Gov. Scott Walker should be sued and jailed by Wisconsinites for selling water rights without the authority while in an agreement with Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois and Canada, who share these rights. Foxconn is the worst that could happen to Wisconsin besides Scott Walker.

Tracy Nelson

Osseo

