Dear Editor: Patrick Heck is our best choice for District 2 alder. I’ve seen firsthand his commitment to improving the lives of everyone in the neighborhood, his equanimity in the face of a daunting number of tasks, and his familiarity with how city processes work.
District 2 has seen numerous changes over the past several years, and will continue to grow. As a participant in the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association and as a member of the Plan Commission, Patrick has worked to include affordable housing components in new developments while preserving older housing stock occupied by both longtime neighbors and more recently arrived residents. There’s limited space here. This example will have to stand in for many goals and values that won’t fit in the space of this letter.
Maintaining a focus on ethical goals such as this one while tackling the details necessary to work with community members, developers, city employees, and local businesses while also shepherding projects through government processes takes an affinity for details and an ability to mediate. Pat is good with systems and good with people. He’s made himself familiar with local government operations and with many of his neighbors.
You’ve probably seen him canvassing the neighborhood to find out which issues matter most to people, what they love about District 2, what concerns they have, and what changes they would like to see. Every campaign has a team; but Patrick has insisted on knocking on doors on his own. That kind of personal commitment will serve the district well if he is chosen as alder.
Tracy Curtis
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.