Dear Editor: It is crystal clear that the man occupying the office of the president of the U.S. is not working in the best interest of the country. If what Nixon did was an impeachable offense, then defending and promoting the interests of a hostile power over those of the U.S. must be as well. It is also treason.
Donald Trump's conduct in Helsinki further undermines U.S. interests in any number of areas: trade, security, foreign policy, election integrity, and more. Vladimir Putin has run circles around him from the day he took office, and possibly before.
It is well past time that Congress takes seriously its role as a check on the executive branch and reins in this man before he does more and irreparable damage to the interests of this country. He should be impeached and removed from office as soon as possible. Under no circumstances should his nominee for the Supreme Court be considered, as it is clear that he is not fulfilling the terms of his oath of office.
Traci Nolan
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.