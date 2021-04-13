Tom Wilson: Please vote in Conservation Congress hearing

Dear Editor: Climate change is real and a serious threat to Wisconsin and our planet, affecting farming, winter sports, our health, wildlife, forests and the economy.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 2307, in the House of Representatives requires energy companies to pay a steadily rising fee on fossil fuels. This will reduce greenhouse gas pollution and stimulate conservation, technological innovation, clean energy, jobs and economic growth as energy companies, industries and consumers move toward cleaner, cheaper options.
Fees collected are directly distributed to American households to spend as they wish, with low- and moderate-income Americans receiving more in dividends than their increased energy costs. Fuel used on farms and by the military are exempt from fees. U.S. manufacturing and jobs are protected by border adjustments on imports and exports encouraging other nations to adopt similar policies.
Wisconsin residents can voice their support for this most promising piece of national legislation at the upcoming Wisconsin Conservation Congress and DNR annual spring hearing. Online voting can be made at: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/about/wcc/springhearing any time from 7 p.m. on Monday until 7 p.m. Thursday.
Other issues being considered include fisheries and wildlife management, a collaborative scientific working group on CWD, a new 42-mile segment of the Enbridge crude oil pipeline, perennial native species vegetative buffers along rivers, streams and ditches, and high-capacity wells.
The Conservation Congress spring hearings are grassroots democracy at its best. You can share your vote from the comfort of your computer desk with no pre-registration required. The issues considered are critical to the health and productivity of our environment and natural resources including the climate crisis challenging life on this planet as we know it.
Please participate.
Tom Wilson
Viroqua
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.