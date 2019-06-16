Dear Editor: On June 17, 1775, amateur volunteer units of revolutionary militia stood their ground against the highly trained and disciplined might of the British Empire, at what we now call the battle of Bunker Hill. The Americans numbered just 1,500, against 2,400 British red-coated Regulars.
The Americans let the best army in the world get to within just 15 yards — the “whites of their eyes," before returning fire. They were gutsy enough to do this twice. When the British charged a third time, the Americans had to give ground because they ran out of powder and shot. The British took the hill; the civilians held their heads high.
On June 11, 2019, 1,300 volunteers from all over our nation (58 from Wisconsin), passionate about government action on the climate crisis, held meetings with almost every congressional House and Senate office. Teams of six citizens met with aides and members of congress. They sat around a desk or coffee table and politely discussed climate-driven extreme events, the desperate need for action now, and asked for support for the "Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act" (HR 763), the first meaningful climate legislation before Congress in 10 years.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) is gutsy enough to lobby Congress at this scale for the past five years, not just in June, but also in November. Unlike the revolutionary militia, we will not run out of ammunition, because words are mightier than the sword.
CCL cannot do this alone. We and other environmental groups (Sierra Club, Nature Conservancy, 350.org, etc.) are up against the might, money and smooth talk of the fossil fuel industry. We need reinforcements. Anyone reading this can join this volunteer climate army by simply calling your senators and representatives. The message is simple: support climate action and support HR 763.
The brave men at Bunker Hill (some who were fathers) were fighting for a better life for themselves, their wives and their children. Father’s Day is June 16 this year, the day before the anniversary of Bunker Hill. What better gift to give your children than to call and ask for action on the climate crisis?
Tom Umhoefer
Stoughton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.