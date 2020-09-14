Tom Tyner: Environmental disasters will increase if Trump is reelected

Dear Editor: Out here in California, extraordinary heat and wildfire smoke are creating nearly unlivable outdoor conditions. Climate change is fueling the heat and the drought that have made a tinderbox of California’s mountains and foothills.
While we in California suffer from the heat and wildfires, deadly hurricanes, tornadoes, and flooding devastate other parts of the country, all made more frequent, intense and deadly by climate change.
The loss of lives and property damage from climate change-fueled disasters is on the rise. President Trump, however, denies that climate change even exists and has implemented environmental deregulations that are making it even worse.
Every state is feeling the impact of climate change. Unless we reduce the CO2 emissions that cause it, the wildfires, heat, droughts, tornadoes, hurricanes, and flooding will get worse every year, a tragic and inevitable consequence if Donald Trump is reelected.
Tom Tyner
Clovis, California
