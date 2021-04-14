Tom Treul: Republicans will turn down help in the name of politics

Dear Editor: The gerrymandering of our "democracy" has led to a hostile takeover of the Legislature in Wisconsin to the point where this democracy is anything but as it fails to represent the will of the majority of the people in Wisconsin.
Joel Brennan's well-stated op-ed indicates Republicans are willing to turn down tens of millions of federal dollars over politics — Republicans working against the common good and the will of the people — costing lives and jobs.
Pro-life? Right. Many people will die because of the federal money Republicans are turning away.
This is unlike the good Republicans I have known growing up in polite, "nice" Wisconsin.
Yet, Republicans have given away a billion dollars in infrastructure improvements for the, so far, boondoggle of the con of Foxconn. Conservative? I think not. Wait until WE Energies rate payers figure out they are paying for costly Foxconn electrical upgrades, still being built, and no one to use it. Wait until taxpayers figure out Foxconn is nothing but a real estate deal and a Chinese legal drain of our Great Lakes water.
"There is a sucker born every minute." — P.T. Vos Barnum
Tom Treul
Milwaukee
