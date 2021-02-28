Tom Sinks: Biden administration offers chance to reengage with Cuba

Dear Editor: Thanks to Ricardo Cruz for the excellent update on U.S.-Cuba relations. After the intimidating Trump years with excessive sanctions on top of the pandemic, Cubans just want to get out of the crosshairs of U.S. policy.
As CNN recently explained, "Former President Donald Trump more than reversed the Obama détente. He limited the ability of US citizens to visit the island, ended US cruise travel to Cuba, forced out the one US-run hotel (managed by Marriott, a Trump competitor), cut off the remittances many Cuban Americans send back home, allowed Americans for the first time to sue companies allegedly trafficking in property seized after the Cuban revolution, pressured countries not to hire Cuban doctors and nurses to fight the pandemic, and returned Cuba to the list of countries that sponsor state terrorism."
As Raul Castro prepares to retire as head of the Cuban Communist Party in April, this would be an ideal time for President Biden to reengage and to unilaterally end the repressive sanctions, as Cruz noted.
"Engagement is not a gift to a repressive regime," wrote Juan Gonzalez, Biden's National Security Council senior director for the western hemisphere, in Americas Quarterly last July. "It is a subversive act to advance the cause of human rights and empower the Cuban people as protagonists of their own future."
Tom Sinks
Stoughton
