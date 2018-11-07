Dear Editor: Unnoticed by many in the run-up to the midterm elections was another commendable action by Dane County to help prevent climate change from spiraling out of control.
By unanimous voice vote, the Dane County Board on Nov. 1 approved a resolution urging Congress to enact a national carbon fee and dividend to sharply reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that are causing our current global warming.
With that, Dane joined 13 other U.S. counties, including Eau Claire and La Crosse in Wisconsin, that have passed similar resolutions. City of Middleton voters two years ago approved a referendum calling for the same action.
A bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives, now 90 members strong (45 Democrats and 45 Republicans), is our best hope to break the political impasse that has so far prevented Congress from successfully addressing this unprecedented global crisis.
Endorsements from entities like the Dane County Board demonstrate that there is, indeed, local support for strong federal action.
If you are concerned about global warming — and every one of us should be — please thank your county supervisor for sending a powerful message to our members of Congress.
Tom Sinclair
Madison
