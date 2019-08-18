Dear Editor: Thank you for the Cap Times article on voting for change at UW campuses.
Perhaps an unintended benefit to the new rules proposal would be to increase participation in decision making.
Moving to Madison in 2016 (from California) I was impressed to see a college student at the farmers market encouraging everyone to vote (the Saturday prior to a national election).
Regarding tuition, if it is increasing at an alarming rate, and if taxpayers are participating in that funding, should all not be greatly concerned?
Students are a unique consumer and have a lot at risk by not participating. Please spend as much of the press print in encouraging them to do so.
Tom Shannon
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.