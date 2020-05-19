Tom Shannon: Milwaukee needs a change in elections personnel

Dear Editor: Thank you for the article about election costs. It is important to recap significant events and not lose them in the swirl of current issues.

Still wondering why Neil Albrecht has his current position in Milwaukee.

Only five polling places open was embarrassing and did not meet the needs of the electorate. Now, you report that he has not calculated basic cost information regarding the April election.

I suggest a change in personnel be initiated.

Tom Shannon

Madison

