Tom Settle: Shelter will hasten East Towne demise

I am not a resident of Madison. My only connection is my company's desire to build luxury rental apartments on an outparcel to the East Towne Mall (next to the proposed men's homeless shelter), which may be doomed either way.
But for the mention of the former and current alders' opposition, your article (May 2 editorial) focuses on all the reasons Madison should support the homeless and why the East Towne location is appropriate. It merely mentions businesses. Businesses aren't faceless. They have customers, local residents of Madison. Behind businesses are people — people who have families that depend on their income from those businesses (many no doubt struggling) to feed their children, pay their mortgages, pay for their health care and power their cars.
I haven't seen where anyone in opposition to the shelter at the East Towne location is saying that the city shouldn't take care of their homeless. Those in opposition are asking the city to consider the impacts on them, the city's other residents. Their concerns are backed up by statistics, but more importantly by their own real-time experiences associated with the presence of the homeless at their businesses and the unrealistic expectation that the one police officer on duty in that area can effectively keep the peace. They are convinced (I believe rightly), once this seed is planted they will be powerless to provide a safe place to do business.
The homeless shelter will not trigger the demise of East Towne. It's been declining. The shelter, in my opinion, will be a giant obstacle to its recovery.
Wear your liberal badge like an honor. But being a liberal bastion shouldn't mean that we (you) only consider one side of the argument. In this case the good appears destined to be the enemy of the best. RIP East Towne.
Tom Settle
Partner at Paramount Development
Winter Park, Florida
