Tom Rowe: Public tax records would fuel anger

Dear Editor: Since Americans favorite pastime is tax avoidance, and to lesser extent tax evasion, I agree with Mr. Zweifel ("Want the rich to pay taxes? Make their tax records public") that there needs to be an effort by our legislators to reign in the legal tax loopholes.
However, I can’t imagine the ensuing s--t storm that public access to income tax information would create. May as well bring back flogging at the town square. Nice way to bring about more animus, division and anger.
Tom Rowe
South Wayne
