Dear Editor: President Eisenhower pretty much wasted his breath when he urged the country to do the right thing and not engage in endlessly wasteful defense spending. His moral challenge to not steal from our children and fellow citizens in need, to feed greedy defense contractors like the ones who make F-35 jets instead, fell on deaf ears. What a shame.
Now Madison faces the prospect of being degraded by the boondoggle of being a base for ridiculously expensive and preposterously noisy jets. What a thing to do to a great American city.
We have so lost track of the destructive magnitude of modern war that we continue to spend and modernize weapons as if war is winnable. In fact our "Commander in Chief" entertains the notion that hurricanes are susceptible to atom bombs.
The horrors of climate change are the real threat to our security as a nation. Why couldn't Madison and our great university lead the world in an effort to reforest the globe? Drastically reducing carbon emissions while enlarging CO2 sequestration by massive tree plantings is a way forward. F-35s have no positive purpose.
Tom Richards
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.