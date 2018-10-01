Dear Editor: On most mornings I observe the ritual of walking to my local MacDonald's on East Washington Avenue and ordering a large iced coffee. Rain or shine, spring, summer, winter, fall, I show up. The staff there good naturedly kid me about my predictability and I kid them back.
Recently when I showed up, the door to the restaurant was locked and a sign explained that most of the employees did not show up to work. On the local evening news it was explained that people from ICE had stopped there for coffee the day before. The cruel, hate-filled actions associated with that agency had scared the employees away.
I'm 71 and a pacifist. My parents' generation united to fight the war of a lifetime to defeat fascism — a lawless, cruel politics using scapegoats to focus attention and hatred on minority groups. The hope of WWII was that this immense effort and sacrifice could rid the world of this despicable menace and inoculate future generations from its reappearance. Well, it is back and it is right here in Madison. I implore voters to vote against fascism in the upcoming election. It is our avenue to peacefully and emphatically defeat this recurring scourge.
Tom Richards
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.