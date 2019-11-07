Dear Editor: Want to elect a female Democrat as President? First have Biden drop out and throw his support to the U.S. Senator from Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar. That may be enough, but for a landslide victory, to win every state, to give Republicans and conservatives an excuse to vote against Trump and to get her agenda through congress, she should pick as her vice president the former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.
Tom Raschke
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.