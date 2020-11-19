Tom Pedretti: Trump has always been a coward

Dear Editor: Donald Trump crawled out of hiding, and showed up at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day. He should have remained hunkered down in his bunker while the rest of the world continues to pay for his greed, incompetence and lust for power.
Trump is unworthy to be in the presence of the heroes buried at Arlington. He hired a doctor to claim that he had heel spurs so that he could escape military service during the Vietnam era. He called the WWII soldiers who died for our democracy “losers and suckers.” He has insulted John McCain and his military record. John McCain is one of the greatest heroes in the history of our country.
Trump is a coward and a loser. He always was a loser long before the recent election.
Tom Pedretti
Mount Horeb
