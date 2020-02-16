Tom Pedretti: Republicans don't respect democracy

Dear Editor: Republicans do not respect democracy or America, or its Constitution.
They love their power so much that they do not have the courage to hold a criminal of their party accountable for his crimes.
What will the Republicans do next? Will they make Trump Fuhrer for life?
How are Mitch McConnell, Ron Johnson and most of the rest of the Republican politicians, who protect Trump, any different than the greedy, nasty, hateful 1930s Germans who supported their Hitler?
Tom Pedretti
Mount Horeb
