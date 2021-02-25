 Skip to main content
Tom Pedretti: If you support a traitor like Trump, you are a traitor

Dear Editor: To all of the cowardly and corrupt politicians, like Sen. Ron Johnson from Wisconsin and the other Republicans who voted to acquit Donald Trump from impeachment, I would remind you that if you support an insurrectionist like Trump, you are an insurrectionist. If you support a traitor like Trump, you are a traitor. To all those Republicans who love their office, power and perks so much that they are willing to compromise their integrity by abetting a criminal, I would like to ask you a question. How are you any different than the greedy, hateful 1930s Germans who kept their Hitler in power?

Tom Pedretti

Mount Horeb

