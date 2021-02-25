Tom Pedretti: If you support a traitor like Trump, you are a traitor

Dear Editor: To all of the cowardly and corrupt politicians, like Sen. Ron Johnson from Wisconsin and the other Republicans who voted to acquit Donald Trump from impeachment, I would remind you that if you support an insurrectionist like Trump, you are an insurrectionist. If you support a traitor like Trump, you are a traitor. To all those Republicans who love their office, power and perks so much that they are willing to compromise their integrity by abetting a criminal, I would like to ask you a question. How are you any different than the greedy, hateful 1930s Germans who kept their Hitler in power?
Tom Pedretti
Mount Horeb
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.