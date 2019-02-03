Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH THIS MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY. * TIMING...THROUGH THIS MORNING. * VISIBILITY...1/4 MILE OR LESS. * IMPACTS...SLOW TRAVEL. COLD PAVEMENT TEMPERATURES MAY RESULT IN ICE ON ROAD SURFACES, ESPECIALLY TOWARDS CENTRAL WISCONSIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&