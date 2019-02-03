Dear Editor: I would like to invite a discussion in this space about an idea. The protagonist thereof could be either gender, but for simplicity’s sake let’s say she is female. The hypothetical scenario is this: A woman runs for legislative office and promises during her campaign to record and publish any attempt to lobby her, with the rare exception of conversations including sensitive national security material. She wins, and quickly makes clear she will keep that campaign promise.
The questions raised are these:
Will she be lobbied like other legislators? If so, great! We get a rare peek behind the curtain where the sausage is made.
Will she be lobbied, but differently than others? If so, at least some of the backroom persuasion will finally be part of the public conversation.
Will lobbyists avoid her on controversial bills they think she may not favor? That would be telling. And, she still has a vote that matters when the count is close.
Any more public access to the hidden conversations that produce legislation affecting our daily lives would be a plus. We’ve had too much bad-tasting sausage emerge from behind that curtain. Thoughts?
Tom Ohlert
Albany
