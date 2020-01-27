Tom Mortenson: Wisconsin has a long history of support for equal rights

Recently, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the National Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). But what many forget is Wisconsin's history on equal rights. Yes, Wisconsin approved the proposed ERA on April 26, 1972, but the state's history provides even more insight into how Badgers viewed equality.
Merely one year after the 19th Amendment (1920) gave women the right to vote in our nation, Wisconsin enacted the first equal rights bill in the nation. That's right, Wisconsin recognized the need to ensure that women had the same rights and privileges as men. This legislation applied to women "suffrage, freedom of contract, choice of residence for voting purposes, jury duty, holding office, holding and conveying property, care and custody of children, and in other aspects."
What may surprise some readers is that this legislation was enacted by overwhelming Republican and Socialist support in the Legislature over Democrat resistance. It was signed into law by Republican Gov. Blaine, with a copy of the bill and the pen used in signing sent to the National Women's Party Headquarters in D.C. It fulfilled the 1920 GOP state platform promise that included an equal rights plank and gained national attention for the state.
As our nation approaches the 19th Amendment Centennial, Wisconsinite's should take pride in the state's history and the granting of complete equality before the law to women. Wisconsin stands a beacon of justice and lives up to its motto: "Forward;" may we never forget the courage and dedication of those who stood for freedom.
Tom Mortenson
Detroit Lakes, Michigan
