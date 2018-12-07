Dear Editor: I made the mistake of clicking on John Nichols' piece on Paul Ryan. What a waste of time and there is such a spin that it begs the question of journalistic integrity.
I have a question for you, Mr. Nichols: You wrote that Paul Ryan should apologize to the residents of Janesville. I live here on Somerset Drive — where in Janesville do you exactly live? I've seen in person great things that Mr. Ryan and his family have done for Janesville, have you? In fact, Mr. Ryan has done more with his life, for our country and for our community than I am willing to bet a person who writes about others for a living could ever imagine. But then again, it's easier to write or talk about something than it is to actually DO something.
Tom Martin
Janesville
Editor's note: John Nichols' piece in an opinion column.
