Dear Editor: I am a partner in an insurance agency that does large amounts of work in the ACA exchanges, small business group plans, and Medicare. I have been in the industry for over 22 years.
Unless you are under age 65 and have purchased health insurance on your own, without employer-funded assistance, it is very hard to have an educated perspective on the Affordable Care Act and the impact it has had on personal income, individual health, and household wealth. An individual who was purchasing prior to 2014 and are still purchasing on their own has an even better perspective They understand the true reality of what has been placed upon our country with the ACA.
The winners in the ACA (under 65) health insurance market:
• People who consume more than they add. This may mean from a health services utilization standpoint, however, it may also mean from a financial addition to the taxable economy standpoint.
• Providers. The ACA unleashed a segment of society that had a pent-up demand for services and the ACA allowed them to satisfy the thirst for services without having the financial consequences.
• Insurance carriers. Up until 2018, this next part would not be true, but as of 2018 the insurance carriers operating in the ACA are now making money .. .and lots of it.
The losers have been middle-class America, period. If you have to purchase your own coverage and earn more than 400 percent of poverty, which is about $48K if you are single, your rates almost went up 100 percent in large population areas of Wisconsin in just 12 months.
So what is the solution? Is the ACA worth keeping? Parts of it, yes, but the ACA is a loser. Instead of fighting ideas to help lower cost for those who do not qualify for a tax credit, start figuring out why the cost of health care is so outlandish that it costs $2,800 a month to cover a family of four with a $14,700 annual out of pocket cost.
Tom Madden
i PlanRx – Freedom to Choose
Green Bay
