Tom Liebl: Madison Public Market offers a path to constructive change

Dear Editor: Are you tired of the same old Madison development games? The Madison Public Market could be a pathway to constructive change.
Speaking from the same Old White Guy mountaintop as Dave Cieslewicz and David Ahrens, I beg to differ as to their views on the future of the Madison Public Market. First, hats off to all those who have freely given their time over the past 10 years, doing the heavy lifting required to shepherd a project based on sound financing, equity-conscious business development and city-wide community engagement through the long halls of our city government . Having always been buoyed by broad support from across the city, this project is now shovel-ready.
The public market concept is a deeply held vision for many. Madison deserves the chance to show that, through civic engagement, we can join together to create an new institution. It will pay us all back over the next generations, not just with a vibrant public venue and great food, but with opportunities to forge an interconnected and resilient social web.
Be heard! And bon appétit.
Tom Liebl
Madison
