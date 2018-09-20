Dear Editor: Thank you to Dave Zweifel for his column on the NFL's faux patriotism.
I am a patriot, veteran of the famed 82nd Airborne Division and a Packers fan since 1960. I support the players' attempts to remind us all that our country is supposed to mean liberty and justice for all. For all.
I wonder about those who claim to be patriots but ignore the 100 million Americans now in poverty and all the violence that massive poverty brings. I wonder how so many people cannot only ignore that but attack anyone who is trying to make the crime and violence of poverty an issue.
Today, the U.S.government is embroiled in seven wars (that we know about). The government is killing innocent people — including our own troops — in wars that have never been justified morally or constitutionally. Real patriots and every vet and every vet organization should be out in big numbers over that. Our troops have the right to be deployed only when war is morally and constitutionally justified, although we probably can't depend on this government to do that. And that makes the players and the patriots even more key to re-discovering American justice.
The football players are trying to draw our attention to the domestic war on workers and the poor. They ask us all to think about how wrong this is. I suppose they hope we do something to provide good jobs for all and to examine our duty to the poor again. I hope so too.
I thank them for kneeling and standing up as true patriots.
I thank Dave Zweifel for his patriotism and all-American integrity!
Tom Laney, 82nd Airborne Division Association
Colfax
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.