Tom Kluck: Why did Evers wait so long to take action on election?

Dear Editor: Why did Gov. Evers wait until the Friday before the election to try and change the date? He waited because his only goal was to place blame on the Republicans and conservative judges on the state and U.S. Supreme Courts. He maintained, until Friday, that he wanted the vote to stay on April 7. Then he all of a sudden wants to do mail only when a lot of people no longer had time to vote by mail. So how does he handle those voters? He wants to extend the time for voting and send out ballots to everyone who is registered, including over 200,000 voters who should have been taken off the roster.

If he had negotiated with Republicans right after he put the "stay at home" orders in place, there would have been time to get that done. But Gov Evers has to answer why he waited so long.

One other point, people are going safely to grocery stores, hardware stores, liquor stores so there was no reason you couldn't vote safely and it looks like, other than Madison and Milwaukee the county and city clerks did a very good job. Maybe Madison and Milwaukee had prior knowledge of Evers plan to change to mail only.

Tom Kluck

Stoughton

