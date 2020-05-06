Tom Howe: Let the COVID-19 death toll sink in

Dear Editor: Two thousand, nine hundred and nine — let that figure sink in for a moment. According to CNBC’s analysis of WHO data, as of 4 a.m. ET on May 1, COVID-19 had claimed that number of Americans in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily toll to date. For me, this grim one-day record sparked historical remembrance of other awful days in our shared past: 3,600 soldiers killed at Antietam, Pearl Harbor’s 2,403 dead, and on Sept. 11, 2001, the 2,977 victims of terror. Though related to conflict rather than disease, these events give us a one-day scale to measure our loss to this silent enemy. They remind us that every moment of every day caregivers wage desperate battles to save our fellow Americans. And we should mark solemnly the grief visited on hundreds of thousands of families and friends of those lost, not just on May 1, but on each day since this struggle began.