Dear Editor: Some still argue that “Humans can't control climate change,” stating that the Earth’s climate has changed many times. While this is true, the statement that our present changing climate is not due to man is not borne out by scientific evidence.
In addition, man’s ability to mitigate human-caused climate change is not only possible, but a bipartisan blueprint is available: Citizens' Climate Lobby's carbon fee and dividend.
From CCL’s website: “In 2013, CCL commissioned REMI to study the effect of a revenue-neutral carbon price on the American economy. Chosen for its track record of providing analysis to both governmental bodies and the fossil fuel corporations, REMI’s analysis concluded that such a system would have strong positive economic effects on the nation’s health and prosperity alike.
REMI’s analysis concluded that, during the first 20 years alone, a CF&D policy would lead to:
• A 50 percent reduction of carbon emissions below 1990 levels.
• The addition of 2.8 million jobs above baseline, driven by the economic stimulus of the energy dividend.
• The avoidance of 230,000 premature deaths due to reduction in air pollutants."
Science and rigorous analysis must underpin debates regarding climate change and proposed solutions.
Tom Hirsch
Madison
