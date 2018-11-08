Dear Editor: The election of Tony Evers represents a fundamental shift in Wisconsin politics. Contemplating his stewardship, we can envision a return to less turbocharged partisan rhetoric and mean-spirited actions.
Gov.-elect Evers is now tasked with the challenge of working closely with partisans in the Legislature who have been bred and groomed to survive and thrive in the blood sport that our politics has become. We can only hope that a return to quieter and calmer civic life — modeling standards of good governance and civility — will be the pattern.
The simple truth is this: Rather than the pollution of purely partisan politics, what we need is a return to the thoughtful review of public policy issues. Public policy. Public priority. Accountability and transparency.
Tom Grogan
Madison
