Dear Editor: Driving past Edgewood High School, the assembly of red lawn signs was noted. It is unfortunate that some among those who live closest to Edgewood would be opposed to the stadium-enhancement effort.
Using this platform as an alternative to express support, I simply note that any efforts to enhance the campus environment is something that should be supported. The improvement in the field and the notion of expanded use of those facilities by the students who study there is very positive and encouraging.
Madison is a community that prides itself on the support provided to educational opportunity at all levels, and of all characters — public and private. The framework of the proposed use and the modesty of it speaks to the value Edgewood places on its central role as a part of the fabric of Madison. This is encouraging and deserves support.
Tom Grogan
Madison
