Dear Editor: Regarding Joel McNally's Aug. 24 column, "What's the difference between Tommy guns and assault weapons?"
This commentary clearly demonstrates the lack of knowledge that many vocal gun control proponents seem to have, particularly when expressing the need to apply unique regulations to ambiguously defined categories of weapons that they, themselves, have created. The National Firearms Act of 1934 sought to regulate automatic weapons (among other things) based on their action alone. A "semiautomatic assault weapon" (whatever that is) is no different functionally than the countless semiautomatic arms that have been enjoyed by sportsmen for well over about 120 years. To imply that one is more deadly than the other without even bothering to explain the functional differences is either an example of ignorance or dishonesty.
Tom Forrest
Levels, West Virginia
