Tom Eggert: Republican should appeal to more voters, not restrict voting

Dear Editor: And so it begins. On March 25, Georgia put in place laws designed to suppress the vote in the Republican-run state where voters chose two Democratic senators in 2020. Among other things, the law makes it a crime to give water or food to people waiting in line to vote.
Georgia isn’t the only state committed to restricting the vote. Forty-three states, including Wisconsin, are putting measures in place to restrict or limit voting. This is happening without a shred of evidence that these measures are addressing a problem with voting. Over the last five months, there have been more than 60 lawsuits alleging voting irregularities brought before judges appointed by conservative and liberal administrations, and not one has been successful. Many have been dismissed because of the complete lack of any evidence. Simply asserting that there is a threat of voter fraud does not make it so when there is no credible evidence.
So, if these measures are not designed to address the threat of voter fraud, why are they being implemented? Making it more difficult to vote favors a party that lacks support from a majority of the population. Perhaps instead of seeking to limit the number (and kind) of people seeking to vote, the Republican Party could adopt positions that appealed to more than a minority of Americans.
Tom Eggert
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.